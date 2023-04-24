Guggenheim Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $79.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Shares of SO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,996. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

