GXChain (GXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.69 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $426.94 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004338 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.