H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $47.02

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.02, but opened at $46.00. H World Group shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 318,742 shares.

HTHT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

