Halliburton (HAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halliburton to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

