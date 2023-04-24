Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

