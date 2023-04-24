Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 6,829 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 156,615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.81. 766,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,927. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.