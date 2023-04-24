Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $567,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.10. 966,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,006. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $184.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

