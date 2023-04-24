Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $509.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,131. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.