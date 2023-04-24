Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.25. The stock had a trading volume of 625,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

