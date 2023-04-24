Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 164 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,538,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lam Research Trading Down 1.4 %

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $509.99. 464,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,131. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

