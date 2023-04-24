Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 6,829 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 766,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,927. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.