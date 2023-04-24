Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.67. 1,219,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,292. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.85.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

