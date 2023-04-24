Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

