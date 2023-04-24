Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 162,442 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162,442 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 1.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,227,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

