Head-To-Head Comparison: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) versus Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Sisecam Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vulcan Materials $7.32 billion 3.12 $575.60 million $4.31 39.77 Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.70 $63.30 million $3.13 8.10

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Sisecam Resources. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vulcan Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Vulcan Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vulcan Materials and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vulcan Materials 7.87% 10.09% 4.82% Sisecam Resources 8.79% 16.91% 10.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vulcan Materials and Sisecam Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vulcan Materials 0 3 9 0 2.75 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus price target of $205.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sisecam Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Vulcan Materials pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sisecam Resources pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Sisecam Resources on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets. The Asphalt segment relates to the production and selling of asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment refers to the production and selling of ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment includes the production of calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

