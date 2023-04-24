Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HES. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.81.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

