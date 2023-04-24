Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.56. 913,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 316,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.