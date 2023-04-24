High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Trading 0.3% Higher

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.38. 50,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 65,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,643.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $174,734. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in High Income Securities Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 71.4% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 35,674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

