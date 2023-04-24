Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.45. 1,387,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $162.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

