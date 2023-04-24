Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.01% of ViewRay worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ViewRay by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 673,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,661. The stock has a market cap of $227.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $173,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

