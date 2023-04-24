Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 189.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,935 shares during the period. ON comprises approximately 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of ON worth $21,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,624. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.18.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). ON had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.