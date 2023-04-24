Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 767.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.51. 595,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,185,753. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

