Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $6.56 Million in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 177,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,557,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Distribution Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DSGR stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 1,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,966. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $961.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.