Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 282,733 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,733 shares during the period. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 1.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $39.50. 73,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,467. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,167 shares of company stock worth $14,042,050. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

