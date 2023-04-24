Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,074,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

