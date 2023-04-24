Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,710 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.82. The stock had a trading volume of 428,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,197. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

