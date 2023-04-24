holoride (RIDE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69,546.53

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. holoride has a market cap of $19.05 million and $69,546.53 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.96 or 0.06751687 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0317947 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $68,214.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.