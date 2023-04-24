Horizen Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.53 or 0.00034785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $129.72 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00133603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00052043 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,615,106 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.