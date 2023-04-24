Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $43.27. 3,138,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $134,379,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after buying an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after buying an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after purchasing an additional 762,191 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 776,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 587,857 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

