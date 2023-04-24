Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY23 guidance at $11.00 to $11.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $11.00-$11.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

HUBB stock opened at $230.63 on Monday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.