ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -141.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. ICC accounts for about 3.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 9.16% of ICC worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

