ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.
ICC Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 million, a P/E ratio of -141.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. ICC had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.
Institutional Trading of ICC
ICC Company Profile
ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICC (ICCH)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.