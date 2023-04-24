ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Trading Down 6.6%

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

ICTS International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

About ICTS International

(Get Rating)

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services, and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

