IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IDYA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 26.4 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The stock has a market cap of $913.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.