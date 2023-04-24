Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $293.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

