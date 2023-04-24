Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,982 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Coinbase Global worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.38 per share, with a total value of $359,560.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,728,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,612 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.38 per share, for a total transaction of $359,560.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,282 shares in the company, valued at $10,728,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,520 and have sold 156,632 shares valued at $10,456,432. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 11,658,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,180,307. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $137.35. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

