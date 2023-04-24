Ieq Capital LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $283.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

SYK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $303.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.