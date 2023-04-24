Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,793 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. 7,443,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,161,464. The firm has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.