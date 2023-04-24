Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.5 %

LMT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $480.00. 242,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,544. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.