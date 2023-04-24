Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,596 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,525,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.37. 3,864,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,987,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

