IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.48) to GBX 1,800 ($22.27) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($18.93) to GBX 1,610 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,120 ($13.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,632.50.

IMI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

