Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Inari Medical Trading Up 2.9 %

NARI stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $606,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,201,133. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,250 shares of company stock worth $5,923,140. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,404,000 after buying an additional 858,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

