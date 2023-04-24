Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.00

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Indra Sistemas Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.
Indra Sistemas Company Profile
Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Indra Sistemas (ISMAY)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.