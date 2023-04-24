Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,711.11% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

