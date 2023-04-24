Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) CEO Purchases $18,030.00 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $18,030.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,820.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CCNE opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $382.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,792,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading

