Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells 2,001 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axonics Trading Down 0.2 %

AXNX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 441,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,878. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.