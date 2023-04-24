Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CFO Sells 2,001 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Axonics Trading Down 0.2 %
AXNX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 441,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,878. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.39. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
