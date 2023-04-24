Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,873,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.
- On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.
- On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.
- On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $5,500.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
BFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 62,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,008. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on BFI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
