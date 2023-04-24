Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,873,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,469.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

On Monday, April 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

On Friday, April 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Friday, March 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

On Monday, March 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $5,500.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 62,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,008. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFI shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

About BurgerFi International



BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

