Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 461 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $494.01. 35,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $648.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.42.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

CACC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 321,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,667,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.