Insider Selling: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Sells £285,510.50 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.13), for a total value of £285,510.50 ($353,310.85).

Nigel Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Nigel Wilson sold 153,233 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.09), for a total value of £383,082.50 ($474,053.33).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 254.10 ($3.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 247.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.56).

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,135.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.27) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.15) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.39) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($3.99).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

