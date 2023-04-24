Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,719,600.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,854,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $140.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.