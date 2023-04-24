Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Sells 2,925 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rohit Grover also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

HSY stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $261.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,600. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.67. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.